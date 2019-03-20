BYU sweeps UVU in extras for the Crosstown Clash series

Photo by Michelle Rivas

The final of a two game series was played in the Crosstown Clash at UCCU ballpark Tuesday night. Those in attendance were treated to a show of offensive output from both Utah Valley and Brigham Young University. The Cougars were able to outlast the Wolverines in extra innings 14-13.



Though the bats were hot for both squads, something a little hotter happened after the top of the third inning. As senior shortstop Trevor Howell surprised everyone by getting down on one knee—no not for a national anthem protest—but to propose to his girlfriend. The shock of his girlfriend had everyone cheering as she said yes.



BYU won the first meeting of the season 5-1 at home. This win gave the Cougars the season series victory, and is the fifth consecutive season they’ve taken the season series over UVU. This game also tied the record for runs scored between the two in a game with 27 total.



“We had some opportunities that we need to take advantage of on both sides of it, but you know what I was really proud of them,” said UVU head coach Eric Madsen. “That’s the biggest thing I can say is that I’m just proud of the way they fought and the way that they competed tonight.”



The Wolverines trailed by as many as seven on two different occasions on the night. Part of their second comeback to tie and get the game into extras was due impart to junior outfielder Alexander Marco. On the night Marco went 2-for-5 from the plate and had four RBI’s along with a run scored.



“I see a positive future with our offense, you know we really pulled it together towards the end of the game and I’m really proud of the guys,” said Marco. “To comeback to a good ball club like that, you know it makes me feel positive to think that we have that kind of intensity and drive to want to comeback.”



The Wolverines are now riding a five game losing streak, all of which came at home. UVU will now head out on the road for a three-game series against conference foe Seattle University. This upcoming series will kick-off conference play for the Wolverines. It will take place March 22-24.

