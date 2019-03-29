Mid-season review: Baseball looks to improve after slow start

The Wolverine baseball team has gotten off to a rough start to the 2019 campaign. Going 5-19 in their first 24 games, it hasn’t been the start that they would have hoped for. There’s no single element of their performance to blame as both offense and defense have had shaky starts.



The Wolverine offense has showed some positive light at times, but overall has not lived up to par. With a tram average of just .245, this has been a big part of the overall struggles for the Wolverines. Junior Alexander Marco has shown a lot of good signs for the Wolverines this year. Leading the team in batting with an average of .344, Marco has been a solid piece in the Wolverines’ offense. With four home runs, nine doubles and 19 RBI’s, Marco is putting together quite the season.

On the defensive side of things, pitching has plagued the Wolverines so far this year. With an ERA over 8.00, meaning the opposing teams are averaging more than eight runs a game, this has given UVU a very tough chance to win even on nights when their offense performs very well.

For the Wolverines to show big change going into conference play, the pitching staff would need to cut that number in half to take a bit of the pressure off of the offense. When the hitters feel more comfortable and less pressed for hits, they will be more likely to perform better.

Despite the rough preseason outcome, the Wolverines opened up WAC play with a series win over Seattle University. This should be a huge boost of confidence for the team going forward and should give them so momentum going into a weekend series against Grand Canyon University.

Photo courtesy of Jonah Hokit