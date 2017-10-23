Photo by Cody Glassett

BAKERSFIELD — With a final score of 1-0 against CSU Bakersfield, UVU has stretched its winning streak to five games after Breanna DeWaal found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the final minutes of the match.

After a very evenly matched game, UVU lead the game in saves with six to CSUB’s five and shots with 12 to 10. Tori Smith, Breanna McCarter and Amber Tripp lead the Wolverines in shots with three each, and DeWaal, Smith and Tripp with two shots on goal for the night. Brooklyn Nielsen defended the box both half’s securing five saves for the night.

During the 81′ minute Laken Flinders was fouled by a CSUB defender, this would give UVU the opportunity to get the leading shot from off the foot of DeWall who recorded her ninth goal of the season, giving the Wolverines the victory.

This win gives UVU a 9-10 record on the season and a 5-1 in WAC play, it will move on to play its last regular season game against Seattle University (6-8-3) Oct. 28. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. MST.