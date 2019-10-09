This simple, inexpensive recipe is an easy start for meal prep beginners.
Arts & Culture Featured

Meal Prep 101: Burrito Recipe

Posted on Author Ysabel Berger Comment(0)

If you want several delicious burritos that can solve your hunger, but you’re not sure where to begin, here’s a simple five ingredient burrito you can make at home! 


Ingredients (salt+ pepper to taste)

-½ of an onion (chopped) (1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil)

-½ tablespoon of minced garlic

(or two garlic cloves) Optional Toppings

-1lb of ground beef -shredded cheese

-1can of refried beans -green onion

-3 tortillas -salsa

Servings: Makes 3 large burritos, or four medium burritos.

Time: 15-20 minutes

  1. Heat up a pan with ½ tablespoon of cooking oil over the stove
  2. Make sure your ground beef is thawed out. If it isn’t thawed out- or if it’s frozen- most microwaves have a defrosting selection that can safely defrost your meat within 10 minutes. 
  3. Cut half of an onion and chop that onion into smaller pieces. I just have pre-minced garlic, but 2 cloves of garlic should work just as well. If you buy garlic from the store, you’ll find that garlic is separated into cloves. Just make sure to peel off the flaky skin and mince your garlic before you use it.
  4. Put cooking oil into the pan, and mix in the onion and garlic. Mix them over the heat of the stove until the edges of the onion get brown.
  5. When the edges of the onion get brown, mix in your thawed ground beef. Continue to mix until the ground beef is no longer raw (or pink). 
  6. When fully cooked, I carefully tip the pan over the edge of the sink to drain some of the oil out, but it’s not a necessary step.
  7. Open your can of beans and mix in your beans with your meats. Mix until everything is the same consistency
  8. Salt and pepper to taste…and you’re done cooking!
Salsa, cheese, and green pepper spice up this bean burrito as pictured above

Final steps:

-Place bean and meat mixture on top of a tortilla  and spread out into a line.

-Put on desired toppings (like shredded cheese, green onion, and salsa for example) You could get even more creative with adding in guacamole, sour cream, or taco seasoning.

-Roll up burritos and store! I store my burritos in plastic containers, but you could also wrap them up in tinfoil or put them into Ziploc bags.

Meal Preparation made these three beautiful burritos possible.

-Enjoy your three beautiful burritos over the next few days. 

For our next article in Meal Prep 101 we’ll investigate how to incorporate nutritious foods into your meal planning. 


Avatar
Ysabel Berger

Related Articles
Arts & Culture

The Smashing Pumpkins persevere

Posted on Author Chad Hunt and Greg Wilcox

Anticipation was high Friday, Sept. 28, at the McKay Events Center. Fans came to find out whether alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins could still deliver; and how the death of a fan only a few nights prior in Vancouver would affect the night’s show.
Arts & Culture

S’more fun close to campus

Posted on Author Ray Cheatham

Two graham crackers, a toasted marshmallow, and a small bar of chocolate-these are the ingredients for one of the easiest recipes ever known. The s’more. Simply scrumptious.Have you ever made a s’more? Did you make a s’more this summer? Because time is running out.
Arts & Culture

Get more sleep, get better grades

Posted on Author Erik Frederickson

If you’ve been worried about your GPA, sleep on it.According to a recent study through Brown University, as cited in an article titled "Study shows college students in poor sleep pattern" by Jazmine Pendleton, "Seven to eight hours of sleep is the recommended amount that a college student is to have every night, but on average, college students get about six hours per night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.