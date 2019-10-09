Meal Prep 101: Burrito Recipe

If you want several delicious burritos that can solve your hunger, but you’re not sure where to begin, here’s a simple five ingredient burrito you can make at home!





Ingredients (salt+ pepper to taste)

-½ of an onion (chopped) (1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil)

-½ tablespoon of minced garlic

(or two garlic cloves) Optional Toppings

-1lb of ground beef -shredded cheese

-1can of refried beans -green onion

-3 tortillas -salsa



Servings: Makes 3 large burritos, or four medium burritos.

Time: 15-20 minutes

Heat up a pan with ½ tablespoon of cooking oil over the stove Make sure your ground beef is thawed out. If it isn’t thawed out- or if it’s frozen- most microwaves have a defrosting selection that can safely defrost your meat within 10 minutes. Cut half of an onion and chop that onion into smaller pieces. I just have pre-minced garlic, but 2 cloves of garlic should work just as well. If you buy garlic from the store, you’ll find that garlic is separated into cloves. Just make sure to peel off the flaky skin and mince your garlic before you use it. Put cooking oil into the pan, and mix in the onion and garlic. Mix them over the heat of the stove until the edges of the onion get brown. When the edges of the onion get brown, mix in your thawed ground beef. Continue to mix until the ground beef is no longer raw (or pink). When fully cooked, I carefully tip the pan over the edge of the sink to drain some of the oil out, but it’s not a necessary step. Open your can of beans and mix in your beans with your meats. Mix until everything is the same consistency Salt and pepper to taste…and you’re done cooking!

Salsa, cheese, and green pepper spice up this bean burrito as pictured above

Final steps:

-Place bean and meat mixture on top of a tortilla and spread out into a line.

-Put on desired toppings (like shredded cheese, green onion, and salsa for example) You could get even more creative with adding in guacamole, sour cream, or taco seasoning.

-Roll up burritos and store! I store my burritos in plastic containers, but you could also wrap them up in tinfoil or put them into Ziploc bags.

Meal Preparation made these three beautiful burritos possible.

-Enjoy your three beautiful burritos over the next few days.

For our next article in Meal Prep 101 we’ll investigate how to incorporate nutritious foods into your meal planning.





