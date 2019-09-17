This is a meal prep example, coming to a grand total of $6.35- Photo by Ysabel Berger
Arts & Culture Featured Meal Prep

Meal Prep 101: A Solution

Posted on Author Ysabel Berger Comment(0)

A good meal can be hard to come by, especially as a college student. Balancing loads of coursework, credits, and jobs, students often turn to fast alternatives that become expensive alternatives over time. There is a solution for hunger pains and empty wallets called “meal prep.”

Meal prep is short for the term meal preparation, which consists of preparing one or more meals ahead of schedule. It’s not entirely uncommon to pack yourself a lunch for the next day-  but how about for the next three?

Here are four reasons why college students should try meal preparation:
  1. Nutrition – Eating out everyday has adverse effects on your health. Studies have shown that a frequent habit of eating out contributes to weight gain, and is not a nutritionally sound alternative. Overall, meal prep can give you greater control of portion sizes, meal frequency, and the ability to prepare nutritious foods.
  1. Cost-effective – Not only can meal preparation be more nutritionally sound than fast food alternatives, but it can also be cheaper. The cost of eating out accumulates over time and can be hurtful to your wallet. Meal preparation can also help you become a conscious and less wasteful consumer by reusing several ingredients for different meals. One big meal that lasts more than two days saves you money in the long run.
  2. Variety – Say goodbye to your ramen, or spice it up! Try pumpkin coconut soup, Thai noodles, or enchiladas. There are recipes for every kind of eater.
  3. Time – Meal prep takes time. Be prepared to plan for your week, buy what you need, and cook. But it also saves time. Take one or two hours to make dinner, and then have dinner and lunch for the next three days. The time you could’ve spent cooking every single day can be spent doing tose things you need to do.

Meal prep can be a nutritious, cost-effective, diverse, and time-saving experience for college students who are willing to give it a try.

Next article in Meal Prep Mondays, we’ll be diving into what essential items you’ll need to start your journey.

Find out more from the articles below:

https://www.northshore.org/healthy-you/meal-preparation/

Meal Prep: A Helpful Healthy Eating Strategy

Avatar
Ysabel Berger

Related Articles
Arts & Culture

The Smashing Pumpkins persevere

Posted on Author Chad Hunt and Greg Wilcox

Anticipation was high Friday, Sept. 28, at the McKay Events Center. Fans came to find out whether alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins could still deliver; and how the death of a fan only a few nights prior in Vancouver would affect the night’s show.
Arts & Culture

S’more fun close to campus

Posted on Author Ray Cheatham

Two graham crackers, a toasted marshmallow, and a small bar of chocolate-these are the ingredients for one of the easiest recipes ever known. The s’more. Simply scrumptious.Have you ever made a s’more? Did you make a s’more this summer? Because time is running out.
Arts & Culture

Get more sleep, get better grades

Posted on Author Erik Frederickson

If you’ve been worried about your GPA, sleep on it.According to a recent study through Brown University, as cited in an article titled "Study shows college students in poor sleep pattern" by Jazmine Pendleton, "Seven to eight hours of sleep is the recommended amount that a college student is to have every night, but on average, college students get about six hours per night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.