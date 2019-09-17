A good meal can be hard to come by, especially as a college student. Balancing loads of coursework, credits, and jobs, students often turn to fast alternatives that become expensive alternatives over time. There is a solution for hunger pains and empty wallets called “meal prep.”



Meal prep is short for the term meal preparation, which consists of preparing one or more meals ahead of schedule. It’s not entirely uncommon to pack yourself a lunch for the next day- but how about for the next three?

Here are four reasons why college students should try meal preparation:



Nutrition – Eating out everyday has adverse effects on your health. Studies have shown that a frequent habit of eating out contributes to weight gain, and is not a nutritionally sound alternative. Overall, meal prep can give you greater control of portion sizes, meal frequency, and the ability to prepare nutritious foods.

Cost-effective – Not only can meal preparation be more nutritionally sound than fast food alternatives, but it can also be cheaper. The cost of eating out accumulates over time and can be hurtful to your wallet. Meal preparation can also help you become a conscious and less wasteful consumer by reusing several ingredients for different meals. One big meal that lasts more than two days saves you money in the long run. Variety – Say goodbye to your ramen, or spice it up! Try pumpkin coconut soup, Thai noodles, or enchiladas. There are recipes for every kind of eater. Time – Meal prep takes time. Be prepared to plan for your week, buy what you need, and cook. But it also saves time. Take one or two hours to make dinner, and then have dinner and lunch for the next three days. The time you could’ve spent cooking every single day can be spent doing tose things you need to do.

Meal prep can be a nutritious, cost-effective, diverse, and time-saving experience for college students who are willing to give it a try.



Next article in Meal Prep Mondays, we’ll be diving into what essential items you’ll need to start your journey.



