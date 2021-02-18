Inclement Weather | QF S3 Ep5
- Volleyball: Nathan Farmer recaps the volleyball team’s split with California Baptist last week and talks about the team’s postponed series with Tarleton.
- Women’s Basketball: Nathan Jackson (@nathanj131) joins the podcast to break down the women’s basketball performance against Grand Canyon. How can the team get the most out of Josie Williams?
- Men’s Basketball: Ryan Miller analyzes the men’s basketball series vs. Dixie State (“The Old Hammer Rivalry”) and talks about the dominance of Fardaws Aimaq and Trey Woodbury. How does the back-to-back schedule implemented by the WAC change how teams perform?
- News & Notes: Fardaws Aimaq named the Ticket Smarter WAC Player of the Week and Trey Woodbury named College Sports Madness WAC Player of the Week. Jesse Schmit (Baseball) named to the Preseason All-WAC Team, Baseball was picked to finish 7th in the WAC Preseason Coaches Poll. Devyn Cretz and Abby Doughty (Softball) named to the Preseason All-WAC Team, Softball is projected to finished 3rd in the conference. Wrestling lost two duals over the weekend to South Dakota State and North Dakota State, will compete in the USAFA Round Robin next weekend. Women’s soccer battled UTEP to a 0-0 draw. Men’s soccer will kick off their season this weekend.
- Utah Jazz: Are the Jazz legitimate title contenders?
- What’s Next: Spring is just around the corner as Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Nathan Farmer look ahead to softball and baseball who both begin their seasons this weekend.
Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__)
Editing, and Mixing by: Hunter Nielsen
Music by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.