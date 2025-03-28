Sundance Film Festival is leaving Utah for good

In news which has shocked Utahns everywhere, a recent press release from the Sundance Institute has revealed that the new home for the critically acclaimed film festival is in Boulder, CO. The festival’s change of venue has Utah’s large filmmaking community concerned and bewildered. However, this change was not surprising to the many people who have been keeping track of Utah’s state legislation.

With the controversial House Bill 77 awaiting governor Cox’s sign or veto, this bill would effectively ban Pride or LGBTQIA+ flags from all of Utah’s public schools and Government buildings. The Sundance Institute has continually voiced its support of the LGBTQIA+ community. This bill was definitely a pivotal moment in the Institute’s decision-making process.

Some are hopeful that this news will be a wakeup call to Utah legislators while others are unsure. The Sundance Institute said in its press release, “Boulder’s welcoming environment aligns with the ethos the Sundance Film Festival developed in Park City—growing with a community rooted in independent thought, artistic exploration, and social impact.”

The change in venue state is set to begin effective in 2027 with next year’s festival marking the final time Utahns can enjoy it in their home state. Institute Acting CEO Amanda Kelso stated: “Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we invite everyone to be part of our community and to be entertained and inspired. We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder.”

This news comes after mixed reactions to the Sundance Institute announcing the three major finalists they were considering. Daniel McCay, a Republican Utah State Senator, tweeted saying:

“Sundance promotes porn, Sundance promotes alternative lifestyles, Sundance promotes anti-lds themes, Sundance does not fit in Utah anymore.” Many Utahns were angry at the sentiment, especially since it was made during a pivotal moment in the decision-making process.

It is safe to say that Utah will miss the Sundance Film Festival while Colorado is excited to welcome their new attraction. Donald Zuckerman, Colorado Film Commissioner, stated:

“We can think of no better partner to elevate filmmaking and storytelling in Colorado and look forward to celebrating the many creative milestones that lie ahead.”