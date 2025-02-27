Proposed amendment to UVUSA constitution

The amendment will be Article III, Section XVII entitled “Dismissal and Appeals Process.”

Events Chair Francisco Calderon-Mora paraphrased the amendment as follows:

If any member of the UVUSA Student Council is dismissed due to not meeting program behavioral requirements or for violating the UVUSA Constitution—excluding reasons related to grades or academics—shall be ineligible to run for an Executive Council position in future years. However, if said member submits an appeal and is granted approval, this disqualification would not apply.

This amendment was introduced to reinforce UVUSA’s core values of ethical leadership, accountability, and integrity. While the constitution already holds students accountable for academic performance, this addition ensures that ethical conduct and adherence to UVUSA’s behavioral standards are treated with the same level of seriousness. The amendment aims to promote leadership that is both responsible and reflective of the student body’s highest standards.

The amendment has passed through the Student Council and will be included on the ballot in the upcoming elections to be voted on. Voting opens March 3 and closes March 6 at 5 p.m. Election results will be announced March 6 at 7 p.m. Visit uvu.edu/uvusa/elections for more details about the amendment proposal and other candidate information.