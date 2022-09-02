Women’s cross country dominates UVU Invitational, men take second

The Utah Valley cross country team had an excellent showing in the UVU Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Lakeside Park in Orem, Utah. Everlyn Kemboi, Hannah Branch, and Madison Flippence led the nine Wolverines that finished in the top nine. Max Mahon took third for the men.

UVU’s women’s cross country team finished first overall leading with 15 points while the men finished second overall to BYU with 37 points. While BYU didn’t race their premier runners, the Wolverines still beat a full-strengthed Salt Lake CC, Idaho State, and Southern Utah.

Everlyn Kemboi won the women’s meet with an outstanding time of 18:25.6, Hannah Branch followed in second place with 18:43.0, and Madison Flippence came in third with a time of 19:01.7. Six Wolverines followed them with four of them being freshman. Overall, 15 Wolverines finished in the top 25.

For the men’s side, Wolverines sophomore Max Mahon took third place behind BYU runners Joey Nokes and Kenneth Rooks with a time of 15:40.4. Freshman Ayden Womack took seventh with a time of 16:10.3, consecutively followed by Austin Hone with a time of 16:11.2, Habtamu Cheney with 16:13.4, and Jason Hoffman with a time of 16:15.5. 11 Wolverines finished in the top 30 for UVU.

The Wolverines will travel to Pocatello, Idaho on Friday, Sep. 23, at the Idaho State Invitational hosted by Idaho State University. The Wolverines then travel the next day to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, Sep. 24, for the Jamboree Cowboy Invitational hosted by Oklahoma State University.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.