Wolverines go 3-1 at UNC Duals to begin the season

The Wolverines rallied from a 12-0 defecit but fell to UNC 19-15 (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley wrestling team kicked off it’s 2021-22 season going 3-1 at the Northern Colorado Duals in Greeley, Colorado on Nov. 7. The Wolverines defeated a trio of non-Division I foes in Doane University, Northern Idaho College, and Northwest Kansas Tech before narrowly losing to Big 12 foe Northern Colorado.

The Wolverines lost the first four matches against UNC, falling behind 13-0, but bounced back to win four of the final six matches, narrowly losing to the Bears 19-15.

No. 8 Demetrius Romero (165), a reigning All-American and two-time Big 12 champion, won his match by technical fall. Jaxon Garoutte (157) won an overtime decision and Jacob Armstrong (184) won his bout 12-3 to help aid the comeback effort.

No. 5 Taylor LaMont (125) didn’t compete in the meet as he was coming off competing in the U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia last week.

FINAL RESULTS

Northern Colorado 19, Utah Valley 15

125: Jace Koelzer (NC) DEC Yusief Lillie (UVU), 2-0

133: #26 Mosha Schwartz (NC) DEC #27 Haiden Drury (UVU), 7-3

141: #13 Andrew Alirez (NC) MD #32 Ty Smith (UVU), 14-4

149: Chris Sandoval (NC) DEC Alex Emmer (UVU), 10-4

157: Jaxon Garoutte (UVU) DEC Nathan Moore (NC), 3-1 (SV-1)

165: #8 Demetrius Romero (UVU) TF Cody Eaton (NC), 20-5 (6:08)

174: Nick Knutson (NC) DEC Kekana Fouret (UVU), 9-5

184: Jacob Armstrong (UVU) MD Xavier Vasquez (NC), 12-3

197: #24 Alan Clothier (NC) DEC Evan Bockman (UVU), 5-3

285: Jayden Woodruff (UVU) DEC Robert Winters (NC), 4-3

EX 133: Dyson Kunz (NC) DEC Kobe Nelms (UVU), 3-2

Utah Valley 38, #3 Doane 3

125: Yusief Lillie (UVU) DEC #3 Daniel Vargas (Doane), 3-1 (SV-1)

133: #27 Haiden Drury (UVU) DEC Justin Ramirez (Doane), 6-0

141: #1 Baagii Boldmaa (Doane) DEC #32 Ty Smith (UVU), 5-3

149: Alex Emmer (UVU) MD #9 Tristan Zamilpa (Doane), 8-0

157: Jaxon Garoutte (UVU) TF Gabe Keith (Doane), 25-9 (7:00)

165: Tanner Lofthouse (UVU) FALL Benji Dobler (Doane), 4:18

174: Kekana Fouret (UVU) DEC #10 Michael Scarponi (Doane), 6-2

184: Jacob Armstrong (UVU) TF Cael Jordan (Doane), 15-0 (4:08)

197: Evan Bockman (UVU) FALL #9 Bradley Antesberger (Doane), 3:38

285: Chase Trussell (UVU) DEC #7 Odgi Batkhishig (Doane), 3-2

EX 285: Jayden Woodruff (UVU) MD #12 Brandon Antesberger (Doane), 13-0

EX 133: Kobe Nelms (UVU) TF Jeremy McKee (Doane), 17-1 (6:28)

*Doane’s rankings are from the latest NAIA poll.

Utah Valley 38, #6 North Idaho 3

125: #8 Jett Strickenberger (NIC) DEC Yusief Lillie (UVU), 8-2

133: #27 Haiden Drury (UVU) MD Earl Blake (NIC), 10-2

141: James Emmer (UVU) DEC Brant Porter (NIC), 8-2

149: Sam Edelblute (UVU) MD Kana`i Tapia (NIC), 12-4

157: Jaxon Garoutte (UVU) FALL #3 Brandon Bollinger (NIC), 2:48

165: Tanner Lofthouse (UVU) DEC #5 Ledger Petracek (NIC), 5-3

174: Hunter Morse (UVU) DEC #5 Navarro Nanpuya (NIC), 2-1

184: Jacob Armstrong (UVU) MD Devin Winston (NIC), 12-3

197: Evan Bockman (UVU) TF Mikey Rhea (NIC), 20-3 (4:04)

285: Jayden Woodruff (UVU) TF #3 Cohle Feliciano (NIC), 16-1 (4:56)

*North Idaho’s rankings are from the latest NJCAA poll.

Utah Valley 50, #22 Northwest Kansas Tech 6

125: Yusief Lillie (UVU) wins by FORFEIT

133: #27 Haiden Drury (UVU) wins by FORFEIT

141: #32 Ty Smith (UVU) wins by FORFEIT

149: Alex Emmer (UVU) wins by FORFEIT

157: Jaxon Garoutte (UVU) wins by FORFEIT

165: Tanner Lofthouse (UVU) TF Richie Lee (NWKTC), 16-1 (5:44)

174: Hunter Morse (UVU) DEC Jameel Cole (NWKTC), 6-5

184: Jacob Armstrong (UVU) wins by FORFEIT

197: Davis Lee (NWKTC) wins by FORFEIT

285: Chase Trussell (UVU) wins by FORFEIT

*Northwest Tech’s rankings are from the latest NJCAA poll.

The Wolverines next travel on Nov. 19 to CSU-Bakersfield. The match will begin at 6 p.m. MT.