Wolverines go 2-1 on the weekend, defeating Nevada and Winthrop

The Wolverines bounced back on Sunday after their loss to Winthrop on Saturday (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

After a thrilling victory in Friday night’s game, the Wolverines kept their momentum going as they defeated Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 26, 7-3 and split their series against Winthrop with a 9-1 loss on Saturday, Feb. 26, as well as an 8-0 victory on Sunday, Feb. 27.

During the first game, at the beginning of the first inning, the Wolverines had already a 2-0 lead and were confidentially taking over. Mikaela Thomson and Kalena Shepherd each had 2 runs to help them put this game to sleep. UVU won with the final score being 7-3.

The second game of the day was a bit different as the Wolverines lost to Winthrop (2-11). Danye Albritton was able to get a run during the third inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles maintained a 5-1 lead at the start of the fourth inning. Winthrop’s Macy McCall and Ashton Vanhouse combined for 5 out of the 9 runs. The Wolverines were then heading into Sunday’s game with a chip on their shoulder.

During sunday’s game, the Wolverines dominated the whole game getting seven hits and eight runs as well as holding the Eagles only to two hits. UVU was able to cap off the weekend with a well deserved 8-0 win over Winthrop.

