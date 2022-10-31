Wolverines dominate UNLV 4-0

12 hours ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Men’s soccer picks up back-to-back wins after defeating UNLV and Utah Tech

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics.

The Utah Valley University men’s soccer team defeated the University of Nevada LasVegas 4-0 on Sunday. Three second-half goals propelled the Wolverines to victory.

It was another heated matchup for the Wolverines as six yellow cards and 23 fouls occurred between the two teams. The Wolverines outshot 17-6 and 9-1 in shots on goal. Jason Smith had one save, recording a clean sheet in the contest.

UVU got things started in a hurry, with their first shot on goal coming in just the seventh minute of play. Alejandro Silva fired a shot that was saved by UNLV’s Andrew Sway. The Wolverines would get on the board in the 16th minute, as Silva set up Mateo Palomino for the goal.

Again pressing the issue out of the gate, UVU went up 2-0 in the 49th minute with an individual play by Aaron Nixon who found the back of the net. In the 64th minute, Ura Miura and Owen Knecht assisted Silva, who scored to put the Wolverines up 3-0. To cap things off, just before time expired Mark Andros scored a goal for the Wolverines, putting them up 4-0 in the 89th minute.

The Wolverines are now 6-7-1 overall and rise to sixth in the WAC regular season standings. They will play their regular-season and home finale against California Baptist University on Friday, Nov. 4. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

