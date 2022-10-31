Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 9 | Happy Halloween!

Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack! Tevin and Sam go over some of the events happening on campus. Since it’s Halloween, be sure to get tickets to Insomnia, UVU’s infamous dance. This is also the last day to enter your fuzzy friends in the UVU Review’s Halloween pet costume contest!

In addition to the Fall Festivities, there are dozens of other events happening on campus, so be sure to tune in so you don’t miss out!

Find the podcast on Spotify, our website, or Buzzsprout!

Follow the UVU Review on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview to stay up to date on all things UVU!

