Wolverine Performers of the Week

There has been a whole lot to be excited about as a Wolverine recently in athletics. Highlighting the top performers of the past week for UVU, we kick it off with the Fardaws Aimaq and Justin Harmon of the men’s basketball team, who both put up huge numbers in the Wolverine win against No. 12 BYU. Aimaq scored 24 points while grabbing 22 rebounds as well as five steals, three blocks, and four assists. Harmon, who came into the game off of the bench, was the fuel behind the Wolverine offense putting up 24 points as well as tallying three blocks. When it mattered most, both players made key plays to secure the win in overtime. Aimaq has been named WAC Player of the Week three weeks in a row now and was also named ESPN Player of the Week in addition to the Lute Olson National Player of the Week.

Up next is the women’s volleyball team, who made their second-straight NCAA tournament appearance after going on a five-game winning streak, claiming the WAC Tournament championship in the process. Despite the loss against No. 16 Utah in the opening round, the Wolverines had a tremendous season and the run at the tail end of the season defined the resilience of this squad. Tori Dorius had 13 kills to lead the Wolverines and Abbie Miller tallied 17 assists in the loss. The team finished 16-13 on the season as Senior Kazna Tanuvasa finished just six kills shy of the Wolverine all-time kills record with 1594.

Freshman wrestler Haiden Drury finished third in the 133-pound class at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, including back-to-back overtime victories. Making the podium along with Drury was Jacob Armstrong and Evan Bockman, who both finished eighth in their respective weight classes. The three podium finishers for the Wolverines were just one behind the school record of four podium finishes in a major tournament in UVU history.

Finally, a number of Wolverine women’s soccer players received All-Pacific Region Team honors. Sadie Brockbank, Jenna Shepherd, and Amber Tripp were named to the second team for the United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region Honors, and Heather Stainbrook was named to the third team. The women’s soccer club finished 13-7-2 on the season and came up just short of an NCAA Tournament appearance, losing to GCU in the WAC Tournament final 3-0.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Junior at Utah Valley University majoring in Communications with emphasis in Journalism and Media