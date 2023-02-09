Two Wolverines set school records at Washington State Open

Krista Farley and Maysen Rollo both set new school records at the Washington State Open last Saturday.

The Utah Valley University track team competed in the Washington State Open last weekend which spanned from Thursday to Saturday. The event was held at the Podium in Spokane, the same site where the 2023 Western Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held later this month.

Krista Farley and Maysen Rollo walked away from the weekend holding new school records. Farley set a new Women’s Long Jump Record with a 5.71m jump earning her fifth place in the event. Olivia Pixton moved into second place on the Wolverines all time long jump list with a 5.67m leap earning her seventh place in the event. Paige Young and Kelsi Oldroyd also competed in the event for the Wolverines with a 5.44m jump for Young and 5.38m jump for Oldroyd placing 12th and 13th in the event.

Rollo cleared 3.76m in the Women’s Pole Vault which not only won her the event but also set a new school record.

Geramie Hardaway, Caleb Furnell, Aiden Garnett, and the Women 4×400 Meter Relay team all won their respective events. Hardaway finished first in heat 3 in the Men’s 60m Hurdles qualifying event with a time of 8.34 seconds. Hadaway would go on to run a 8.28 second run in the finals and finish seventh.

Furnel won the Men’s 200m with a time of 21.22 seconds, almost a half second faster than teammate Aaron Johnson who finished fifth with a time of 21.59.

A 2.11m high jump won the Men’s high jump for Garnett, sophomore Carter Cook placed second with a 2.07m jump.

The Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay team composed of Ella Hopper, Amy Ballard, Kali McEuen, and Larissa Dabb finished first with a time of 3:48.32. The Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay finished third with a time of 3:12.07 and runners Furnell, Johnson, Jacob Deming, and Seth Dabb made up the team.

To view all results from the Open visit live.athletic.net.

The Wolverines travel to Ogden next to compete in the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Weber State University. The Invitational will span over two days Feb. 9-10 and then the Wolverines will travel to the Husky Classic in Seattle Hosted by the University of Washington for a two day meet on Feb. 10-11.

For a full schedule and more information visit go.uvu.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related