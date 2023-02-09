Wrestling falls to Wyoming in last road duel of the regular season

The Wolverines fall to 1-6 in Western Athletic Conference play after a 26-6 loss to Wyoming.

The Utah Valley University Wolverines wrestling team fell to the Wyoming Cowboys 6-26 in the Wolverines last road duel of the regular season. After the loss the Wolverines fall to 2-9 on the year and 1-6 in Western Athletic Conference play.

After the first match the Wolverines were down 3-0 to the Cowboys after Jack Forbes fell to Tyce Raddon in a 6-3 decision. UVU’s Chase Trussell, who is an Honorable Mention, tied up the duel with a 3-2 decision win, tying the sides at three points each.

Two major decisions and a 7-6 decision for the Cowboys helped them take a 14-3 lead over the Wolverines. A Isaiah Delgado win by decision (1-0) gave the Wolverines three points to narrow the lead to 14-6.

The Cowboys would go on to win the remaining four matchups all by decision to help the Cowboys run away with a 26-6 win over the Wolverines.

One duel remains for the Wolverines and their regular season before taking off to Tulsa, Okla on Mar. 4-5 for the BIG 12 Championship. The Wolverines will host #21 Northern Colorado on Friday Feb. 10 at 6 P.M. MT in the Lockhart Arena.

For a full schedule and more information visit go.uvu.edu.

