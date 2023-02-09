Wrestling falls to Wyoming in last road duel of the regular season

4 hours ago Josh Green

The Wolverines fall to 1-6 in Western Athletic Conference play after a 26-6 loss to Wyoming.

Isaiah Delgado grapples with his opponent (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley University Wolverines wrestling team fell to the Wyoming Cowboys 6-26 in the Wolverines last road duel of the regular season. After the loss the Wolverines fall to 2-9 on the year and 1-6 in Western Athletic Conference play. 

After the first match the Wolverines were down 3-0 to the Cowboys after Jack Forbes fell to Tyce Raddon in a 6-3 decision. UVU’s Chase Trussell, who is an Honorable Mention, tied up the duel with a 3-2 decision win, tying the sides at three points each. 

Two major decisions and a 7-6 decision for the Cowboys helped them take a 14-3 lead over the Wolverines. A Isaiah Delgado win by decision (1-0) gave the Wolverines three points to narrow the lead to 14-6. 

The Cowboys would go on to win the remaining four matchups all by decision to help the Cowboys run away with a 26-6 win over the Wolverines. 

One duel remains for the Wolverines and their regular season before taking off to Tulsa, Okla on Mar. 4-5 for the BIG 12 Championship. The Wolverines will host #21 Northern Colorado on Friday Feb. 10 at 6 P.M. MT in the Lockhart Arena. 

For a full schedule and more information visit go.uvu.edu.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Wolverines defeat California Baptist 71-55

25 mins ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Two Wolverines set school records at Washington State Open

4 hours ago Josh Green

Wolverines end eight-game skid, defeat TSU 63-59 in OT

4 hours ago Gavin Lee

Utah State Legislature update: abortion and transgender rights

12 hours ago Lexi Vassilaros

“This is Power:” Leaders of UVU’s Black Student Union win NAACP Award

1 day ago Lexi Vassilaros

How to watch the State of the Union Address 2023

2 days ago Matthew Drachman

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.