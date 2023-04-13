UVU’s spirit squads take home national championships

The Wolverines celebrate by running into the ocean (Picture taken by Curtis & Xavier, @FinXShots).

UVU Cheer, UVU Dance team, and the UVU Green Man Group left Daytona Beach as National Champions after competing in the NCA & NDA College Nationals home to the Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships.

All three squads joined forces to compete in the Division IA Game Day event in a performance that highlighted the cheer squad, dance team, and green man group. The performance earned an event score of 96.03 earning them the Division IA Game Day National Championship.

“I was on cloud 9. I was shaking and jumping up and down and it felt like a dream. Running into the water knowing that all your hard work has paid off is an experience I will never forget.” said Ellie Mortensen, a freshman on the dance team. “I just remember thinking ‘we did it’”.

The dance team also took home the Division 1 Hip Hop National Championship with an event score of 95.23. Dance also finished as runner-up in the Jazz Division I event earning a 96.29 just behind Sam Houston State University who scored a 96.6.

Along with their contribution to the Game Day event the cheer squad finished runner up in the Advanced All-Girl Division I event earning an event score of 97.25. This result lifted them to 5th overall.

