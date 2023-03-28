UVU hosts a watch party for the men’s basketball NIT semifinals tonight

March 28, 2023 Josh Green

Reading Time: < 1 minutes Register now to attend the men’s basketball watch party to cheer on our Wolverines in the NIT semifinals held in the Lockhart Arena.

Graphic by UVUSA

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Tonight (March 28) the UVU academic affairs, student association, and alumni programs are hosting a National Invitation Tournament semifinal watch party for the men’s basketball program. The watch party will be held in the Lockhart Arena with doors opening at 6:30 P.M., one hour prior to tipoff.

Admission is free and open to all alumni, students, and friends of the university. The first 500 guests will receive free food and limited edition t-shirts. Registration is required through the UVU alumni webpage

The Wolverines are coming off a 74-68 win over 4 seeded Cincinnati and will now match up against no. 4 seed University of Alabama at Birmingham who defeated no. 2 seed Vanderbilt 67-49. This semifinal matchup will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada in Orleans Arena and will be broadcasted live on ESPN2 or ESPN 960 AM/92.1 FM on the radio.

The winner of this matchup will move on to the 2023 NIT Championship game on Thursday, March 30 at Orleans Arena.
For more information or a full schedule visit go.uvu.edu.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Wolverines fall short against UAB in NIT semi-final

March 28, 2023 Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

UVU vs. Cincinnati

March 27, 2023 Andrew Kenney

Utah enacts unprecedented laws aimed at protecting minors on social media

March 23, 2023 Matthew Drachman

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller calls out UVU fans in postgame press-conference

March 22, 2023 Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Wolverines electric in 74-68 NIT Quarterfinal victory over Cincinnati

March 22, 2023 Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Diversity Dialogue at UVU

March 22, 2023 Zachary Dart

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.