UVU hosts a watch party for the men’s basketball NIT semifinals tonight
Reading Time: < 1 minutes Register now to attend the men’s basketball watch party to cheer on our Wolverines in the NIT semifinals held in the Lockhart Arena.
Tonight (March 28) the UVU academic affairs, student association, and alumni programs are hosting a National Invitation Tournament semifinal watch party for the men’s basketball program. The watch party will be held in the Lockhart Arena with doors opening at 6:30 P.M., one hour prior to tipoff.
Admission is free and open to all alumni, students, and friends of the university. The first 500 guests will receive free food and limited edition t-shirts. Registration is required through the UVU alumni webpage.
The Wolverines are coming off a 74-68 win over 4 seeded Cincinnati and will now match up against no. 4 seed University of Alabama at Birmingham who defeated no. 2 seed Vanderbilt 67-49. This semifinal matchup will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada in Orleans Arena and will be broadcasted live on ESPN2 or ESPN 960 AM/92.1 FM on the radio.
The winner of this matchup will move on to the 2023 NIT Championship game on Thursday, March 30 at Orleans Arena.
For more information or a full schedule visit go.uvu.edu.
Josh is a senior at UVU, studying Communications and graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Communications in Spring 2023. Along with writing for the Review, Josh is a member of UVU’s PRSSA Chapter. Josh will be pursuing sports media after his time at UVU is complete.