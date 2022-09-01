Jazz deal Mitchell to Cleveland for a trade package including Sexton, Markkanen, picks

After dealing Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves earlier this off-season, the Utah Jazz have traded guard Donnavan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, the Jazz receive Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

After yet another frustrating playoff showing, tensions were high in Utah heading into the offseason. Reported chemistry issues between Mitchell and Gobert divided Jazz fans everywhere, and it appeared as if one or the other would be shipped off.

In the end, the Jazz decided to blow things up and attempt to rebuild again, as the once #1 overall seed never managed to reach a Western Conference Finals during the Quinn Snyder era. Snyder also departed this offseason, with Utah hiring his replacement Will Hardy, a former Boston Celtics assistant coach.

After hiring a new head coach and trading Gobert and Mitchell, arguably the franchise’s biggest stars, the Jazz are now in full rebuild mode. Danny Ainge and the front office will be looking either to acquire young talent and build a team from scratch or use the picks that they have accumulated to acquire another young star to compliment Sexton and Markkanen.

This upcoming season, not many fans have high expectations for this team to make a playoff run. Look for the Jazz to make more moves before the season hits as well as into next season. When Ainge is involved, anything is possible.

The Jazz season tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Denver Nuggets.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.