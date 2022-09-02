Wolverines take down CSUN 3-1

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team defeated California State University Northridge 3-1 on Thursday, Sep. 1 at Clyde Field. In an offensive onslaught, the Wolverines took a three-goal lead in the first half and never looked back.

Julianna Carter led the Wolverines with the near hat-trick, scoring two goals in the matchup. Faith Webber also found the back of the net in the contest. The Wolverines dominated the ball, getting off 21 shots and an incredible 15 on goal. Faith Webber led the team with two assists.

CSUN tried to keep up, firing nine shots, however, only three managed to find their way to the frame. Wolverine goalie Leah Wolf saved two from reaching the back of the net. The Matadors did not manage to get a single shot on goal in the entire first half.

The Wolverine’s first goal came in the 10th minute, as Webber found Carter, who fired a shot into the left side of the net and scored. Just three minutes later, Heather Stainbrook assisted Webber, who also drilled a shot into the bottom left of the net.

The Wolverine’s final goal of the night came in the 26th minute, as Webber again set up Carter who then fired a shot bottom center that found the back of the net.

In the dwindling moments of the matchup, Tessa Thornton was administered a yellow card for time wasting, the Wolverine’s only card of the match.

With offense rolling on all cylinders, the Wolverines cruised to victory 3-1, allowing just one CSUN goal in the 72nd minute.

Despite the margin of victory, the Wolverines might have scored in double-digits had it not been for CSUN’s Taylor Thames, who recorded an outstanding 12 saves on the Wolverines.

Utah Valley next hosts Idaho State at Clyde Field on Saturday, Sep. 3. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.