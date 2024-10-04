Isaac Emojong: Freshman on the Rise

Isaac Emojong's teammates celebrating. Photo by: UVU Marketing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Isaac Emojong, a true freshman, came into this season with plenty of potential. Coming from the Barcelona Arizona Academy, Emojong was a recruit who was hard to forget for Utah Valley. His development has been impressive, catching the attention of the University and the entire Western Athletic Conference. Just halfway through the season, Emojong has comfortably adapted to the level of college soccer, proving to be unbothered by the transition and becoming a key piece for Utah Valley University.

Emojong’s versatility has been on full display, impacting both sides of the field. Picking up 4 goals and 1 assist, he’s constantly a threat in the opposition’s final third. His defensive work rate and ability to read the opposition, alongside intercepting plays, have made him a no-brainer starter for head coach Kyle Beckerman’s side. One of his standout performances came in a comeback win against Lindenwood, where he scored a leveling goal to spark an impressive come-from-behind victory, proving he could take the lead and drive the team forward after falling behind early.

Coaches and teammates have been vocal about Emojong, impressed with how composed and quickly he’s developed at his age. “He’s smooth; he’s coming into us like he’s a senior, and he’s a freshman,” Beckerman stated. “We’re so happy with him. We knew we had a special player when we were recruiting him.”

Senior captain Omar Yehya added, “Isaac has been huge for us this season. I call him my son on the for a reason I really just love that kid on and off the field. He’s been so composed in the midfield and has really stepped up in the big moments when we needed him to. I’m super excited to finish this season with and watch him continue to develop and take this program to new heights after I’ve moved on.”

A strong comparison for Emojong is that he moves and plays like Paul Pogba—a tall midfielder who plays with a chip on his shoulder and brings a bit of flair to his game. Emojong and Pogba share several qualities, including the ability to drop deep into the midfield to defend or step up and take on a more attacking role. When asked Emojong which player he models his game after, he responded, “There are two. One to look up to is Cristiano Ronaldo, and then someone I like to play like is Paul Pogba. I like the way he keeps the ball. I try to play like him and just copy his flow.”

Heading into conference play, UVU is atop of the standings with a winning record of (5-3-2). Beckerman’s side will be hoping to stay atop, Emojong will be a player the Wolverines will look at to help build off an already impressive start to the 2024 season.

Also Read:

Utah Valley University Takes All 3 Points in Comeback Win Over Sacramento State

Utah Valley Shrug Off UC San Diego In 3-1 Victory

UVU Soccer remains unbeaten with win over Lindenwood

Like this: Like Loading...

Related