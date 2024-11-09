Utah Valley Clinches Senior Night Buzzer-Beater Win Over Utah Tech

EMILY MUÑOZ UVU MARCOM PHOTOGRAPHER

Utah Valley University’s men’s soccer team (7-4-5) clinched a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Utah Tech University (3-4-9) on Monday night at Clyde Field, sealed by a last-second goal from redshirt junior Zach Lifferth. On senior night, the Wolverines rallied from an early 1-0 deficit, with senior Nate Kovalcik scoring the equalizer before Lifferth’s buzzer-beater secured the win and kept UVU’s postseason hopes alive.

The Wolverines entered the match following a 0-0 draw with UNLV last Thursday, leaving Kyle Beckerman’s squad with only one win in their last four games—a 2-0 away victory over Air Force. Despite recent challenges, Beckerman expressed pride in the team’s resilience. “It was a long time coming,” he said. “We’ve been pushing and pushing, and I’m just so proud of the guys for finally getting rewarded.”

Utah Tech initially threatened to spoil UVU’s senior night, as Trail Blazers forward Austin Wallace, a Lehi, Utah native, capitalized in the third minute. After teammate Tyson Nguyen lobbed a ball forward, Wallace slipped past UVU center back Kovalcik to steal possession and fire a front-post shot past goalkeeper Ben Williams, putting Utah Tech up 1-0. Austin Wallace with an early GOAL!#UtahTechBlazers ? | #WACmsoc pic.twitter.com/18ESWcv1xN— Utah Tech Men's Soccer (@UtahTech_MSOC) October 29, 2024

But Utah Tech’s lead would only last for 24 minutes, as in the 27th minute Gilles Aurelien took a corner quickly laying it off to captain Omar Yehya, Yehya proceeded to dribble to the endline and float a cross into the box which connected with the head of Kovalcik to put the Wolverines leveled at 1-1. Making up for his mistake early in the game, that goal marks Kovalcik’s first goal with the Wolverines as he scores on his senior night. That Redlands connection ??@OmarYehya00 finds @natekov1 for the equalizer ?#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/gficHDSx1I— Utah Valley Men's Soccer (@UVUmsoc) October 29, 2024

The second half saw minimal action until the final seconds. With 19 seconds remaining, Aurelien sent another cross into the box, finding Lifferth, who redirected the ball into the bottom corner to clinch the Wolverines’ 2-1 victory. “I was kind of numb,” Lifferth said of his game-winner. “I made a run and flicked it; it took a little deflection. I was happy to score, especially after the rough patch we’ve had. I’m glad we’re heading in the right direction.” ZACH LIFFERTH WINS IT FOR THE WOLVERINES AT THE DEATH!!! ???#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/4vK7evm3wR— Utah Valley Men's Soccer (@UVUmsoc) October 29, 2024

Now at 7-4-5, the Wolverines’ playoff hopes hinge on their upcoming road match against San Diego State University on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. Fans can tune in on WACInternational.tv.

