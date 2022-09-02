Dorius and Shewell lead Wolverines to 3-1 win over California

Strong offensive performances from senior Tori Dorius and true freshman Avery Shewell helped propel the Wolverines to a victory. Dorius’s match consisted of twelve kills while Shewell’s recorded eleven kills and a match high six aces. Junior Bryton Nixon and senior Makayla Broadbent made an impact defensively with Nixon leading the match in digs at 20. Broadbent led the match with nine blocks.

In the first set the Bears started off hot jumping to a 5-1 lead early in the set. The Bears were able to extend their lead to a ten, leading 18-8. They were able to ride that lead out for the rest of the set ultimately winning 25-21, taking a 1-0 lead over the Wolverines.

In the second set the Wolverines were able to jump to a 17-5 lead and put themselves in position to tie up the match. A block from Shewell late in the set clinched the Wolverines 25th point of the set and leveled the match at one apiece.

The third set was very similar to the second set with the Wolverines jumping to a 18-10 lead, putting them in position to take a 2-1 lead in the match. Two kills late in the set by the UVU all-time kill leader Kazna Tanuvasa helped the Wolverines put the set away.

The Wolverines were able to gain an early lead once again with a hot 7-0 start in the fourth set. The fourth set was a potential match winning set for the Wolverines and the Bears did not go down without a fight. The Bears would narrow the lead midway through the set only trailing by two points at 16-14. Cal was able to eventually tie things up late in the set at 22-22. The Bears had a chance to take a lead for the first time in the set. After a block by Broadbent and a service ace by Nixon the Wolverines forced match point. During match points the Bears were able to come back and tie the match courtesy of back-to-back Wolverine attacking errors. A Cal attacking error and kill by Dorius clinched the match for the Wolverines after a hard-fought set, with a final score of 26-24.

UVU will finish off the Utah Valley Invitational with a match against Northern Arizona on Saturday Sept. 3 at 2p.m. MT and will be streamed via ESPN+.

