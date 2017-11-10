Photo by Michelle Rivas (Left to Right) Amber Hendrickson Community Partnerships Coordinator, Volunteer & Service- Learning Center, Jackson Olsen

National and global gun control was discussed and broken down by students during the Real Talk event on Nov. 8.

“The purpose of Real Talk is to help students talk about taboo topics in our society,” Nate Terry, a main coordinator of the Real Talk discussion and an on-campus student coordinator with the Service Council, said.

“Civil dialogue is one of the things that’s missing in today’s world and in politics,” said Jaxon Olsen, Chief Justice of the UVU Student Association. “I feel like with Real Talk, and why I love Real Talk and Pizza and Politics, is because we’re taking away Facebook. You can argue with someone and scream at them over Facebook about these issues, but once you get in the same room and ask these really in-depth questions and you realize there’s a human on the other side of that … it becomes a civil dialogue.”

Real Talk is held together by a common agreement on speaking rules and speaking form. Students are seated in a circle to share in researched presentations, respectful follow-up questions and personal experiences.

The group recognized that a big issue in the state of Utah is mental health. Eighty-two percent of gun violence in Utah is directly related to suicide. The group hopes that this startling statistic will be reduced with more involvement from mental health specialists and psychologists.

A solution to gun control is difficult but not impossible to reach, according to Jackson Miner, UVU Service Council President. A solution will take a lot of local involvement, educated discussion and participation from various professions.

Olsen, who comes from a family not very familiar with guns, said students can come together to learn more from each other. “I’m really good friends with Jackson, the guy that was sitting right here, and he’s like an expert, and he has guns and he knows them very well,” Olsen said. “So, we just spend a lot of time talking to each other because I had all these questions about what does [gun control] mean. I used to have opinions of gun control policies that wouldn’t be effective, and that’s because I didn’t know anything.”

Olsen knows that the first step to being involved is to know more about guns, “I feel like students just have questions about literal guns, and students have questions about what [ guns] mean, and what is that, and what does it do and answers to those questions are a crucial part to less gun violence.”

Olsen will be continuing the dialogue with Pizza and Politics and a panel discussion on gun control with the owner of local gun shop, Get Some Guns & Ammo on Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ragan Theater.