10 Must-Do Fall Activities in Utah

The morning air is crisp and the leaves are starting to change around campus, fall is upon us. The coming of a new season brings holidays, festivities and a chance to start new traditions.

With fall break 2021, just around the corner … Here’s your guide to the must-do fall activities in Utah:

#1 VISIT A HAUNTED HOUSE

If you are looking for a good scare to start the season, Utah has several haunted houses that will do the trick. Here are just a few fan favorites … Castle of Chaos, Nightmare on 13th, Fear Factory SLC.

#2 CORNBELLY’S

Cornbelly’s is located at Thanksgiving Point and American Fork. They have fun fall attractions for all ages, including a corn maze, games, paintballing and haunted houses.

#3 OKTOBERFEST AT SNOWBIRD

Oktoberfest takes place at Snowbird and has fall activities, food and of course, drinks. It’s only open Saturdays and Sundays.

#4 SUNDANCE’S HALLOWEEN LIFT RIDES

Sundance Resort’s Halloween Lift Rides has returned and is perfect for a date night. Escape to the mountains and enjoy a cool fall evening.

#5 CANYON DRIVES

If you are wanting something a little more casual and convenient just take a quick drive up the canyon to see the beautiful fall leaves. The Alpine Loop drive is a perfect Utah fall activity.

#6 VISIT A PUMPKIN PATCH

It wouldn’t be autumn without visiting a pumpkin patch. There are several all around Utah, but one of the best is Mabey Pumpkin Patch.

#7 FRIGHTMARES AT LAGOON

Frightmares is Utah’s number one destination for family friendly Halloween fun. The amusement park is Halloween themed and has haunted attractions, entertainment, games and a good funnel cake.

#8 THANKSGIVING POINT SCARECROW FESTIVAL

Enjoy the beautiful autumn colors in the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point and see dozens of scarecrows built and submitted by the community. The Scarecrow festival is a week-long festival that also has outdoor games and live music.

#9 PUMPKIN CARVING

If you don’t feel like leaving your house, pumpkin carving is a tradition for many and is a great way to bring friends and family together.

#10 APPLE PICKING

Support local fruit stands and buy their fall seasoned produce. Allred Orchards is located on Canyon Road in Provo and has the best apples, peaches and more.

There are very few places that do the fall season better than Utah. Enjoy everything the state has to offer and have a much needed fall break.