UVU loses on the road to Houston Baptist 2-0

Diego Castillo looks to capitalize on a chance for the Wolverines (Photo courtesy of UVU athletics).

The Utah Valley men’s soccer team lost to Houston Baptist on Sunday, Oct. 19, on the road 2-0.

Neither team was able to score in the first half and the teams went into the locker rooms tied 0-0. The Wolverines were able to get six shots with two of them being saved by Houston Baptist. Redshirt senior Joseph Wheelwright had two saves in the first half.

In the second half, UVU gave up two goals in the 47th and 61st minutes.The Wolverines were unable to connect on any of their eight shots in the second half and ultimately went scoreless in the loss.

Shortly after HBU’s second goal, the Huskies’ Nathan Karmbor picked up a yellow card in the 47th minute. UVU’s Jojea Kwizera picked up a yellow card of his own in the 81st minute.

For the game, UVU had 14 shots with six on goal and two saves. The Wolverines finished with ten corner kicks to HBU’s one. Freshman midfielder Diego Castillo led the team in shot attempts with four and two on goal. Sophomore forward Aaron Nixion finished with three shots and two on goal.

On the season the Wolverines record falls to 7-4-2 and 4-3 in the WAC. The team will look to bounce back on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. MT at home against Air Force. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.