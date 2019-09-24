Image of Tupperware and Meal Prep from https://greenhealthycooking.com/how-to-meal-prep/

Contrary to popular belief, meal preparation does not require a slow cooker, rice cooker, or food processor. What it does require is Tupperware, a pan, and planning.



Tupperware– If you’re at your local grocer’s, and you don’t already have Tupperware, it is actually easy to find. The quality of Tupperware usually coincides with the price, though cheap alternatives can be found at Dollar Tree. As an experienced meal prepper, I confess that I use four containers from Dollar Tree, however professional food bloggers often use glass tupperware. The debate goes on between glass versus plastic, and there is plenty of research to help you make an informed decision.

A Pan– You can purchase your cooking essentials at any store that sells home goods. Thrift stores can be useful when it comes to purchasing a missing pot or pan at a reduced price. I manage to do all of my meal preparation with one pan that has a lid. Meal prep may prove to be difficult without a pan or an oven, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. For me, a pan is the easiest and cheapest way that I meal prep.

Planning– How would you like to go on an international vacation without a plan? The truth is, you can’t afford to. The same goes for meal preparation- planning ahead helps you budget your time and money. If you pick your recipes in advance and plan out what groceries you need to buy, it’s more cost-effective and less wasteful. For example, you can purchase ingredients that can work for several recipes, use what you have, and save money while you’re at it.



In conclusion, if you have at least two Tupperware containers, a pan, and a plan, meal prepping is possible for you and can help you become a conscious and smart consumer

For the next article in Meal Prep 101, we’ll be exploring how to choose recipes, schedule productively, and grocery shop effectively.



Image of pans provided by allrecipies.com