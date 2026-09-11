Charlie Kirk

TPUSA Unveils Charlie Kirk Memorial Statue

By Joseph Jorgensen
|
1 min read
Photo of Cast Bronze Charlie Kirk Memorial Statue
The statue of Charlie Kirk displayed on stage at the Freedom Built To Last event. | Photo by Miriam Wasden
Sep 11, 2026, 12:09 AM MST |
Last Updated Sep 11, 12:09 AM MST

Orem, Utah — September 10, 2026

Thousands gathered Thursday evening at the UCCU Center for the Freedom Built To Last program hosted by Turning Point USA (TPUSA). Sage Lloyd, president of Utah Valley University’s TPUSA chapter, opened the event and unveiled a statue of Charlie Kirk on stage. “This piece immortalizes Charlie’s mission to step forward and pick up the mic, not just for this generation but for generations to come,” Lloyd said on stage.

The memorial program, held one year after Kirk was shot and killed on the university campus, featured speakers including Glenn Beck, Michael Knowles, and Frank Turek, amongst others. Lloyd’s opening remarks focused on Kirk’s impact on university students, “Charlie Kirk spent much of his life on college campuses, exercising his First Amendment right and encouraging all students to do the same, “ Lloyd said. “No matter their opinion, no matter their viewpoint, Charlie gave them the opportunity to have a voice.”

The permanent location of the newly unveiled statue had not been announced as of publication.

This is a developing story. The UVU Review will update this article as additional information becomes available.

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