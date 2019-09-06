Zach Wilson is Not P** P** | QF S2 Ep2

The Review
  1. Men’s soccer: 1-0 win over Cal Poly, go on the road to face CSUN (2-0, wins over OSU and Dayton)
  2. Women’s volleyball: 0-3 in BYU invitational, then lost to Idaho State 1-3
  3. Women’s soccer: 0-2 on Michigan road trip, 2-0 since then against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton. On the road against San Jose St and Santa Clara
In State Special
  1. BYU: lost to Utah, on the road against Tenn. (who lost to Georgia State)
  2. Utah: beat BYU at home against N. Illinois
  3. USU: lost to WF, plays STONY BROOK at home
  4. Jordan Love vs Zach Wilson performances; outlook for the rest of season
Final Stretch
  1. In honor of NFL opening weekend, we give our way-too-early Super Bowl predictions and storylines

Credits:   
Host: Andrew Creer  
Co Host: Tanner Heath  
Production, Editing, Mixing, and Theme Song by: Ethan Young  
Logos Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 09/06/19)

