Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 7

4 hours ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131
Cover Art: a microphone made out of a basketball with the text "Wolverine Sports Central" is overlayed a two-tone green background

Here at Wolverine Sports Central, we’re dedicated to talking all things sports at UVU. We’re taking a week off of our regularly scheduled programming, but be sure to tune in to hear an exclusive interview with Brady McKinlay.

McKinlay is a member of the university’s golf team and has won three straight tournaments. Even still, his aspirations don’t stop there. With his eyes on even more wins for both him and the University’s golf team as a whole, McKinlay is sure to offer some brilliant insights on his experience as a student athlete.

