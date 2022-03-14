Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 9



Welcome back Wolverines, we hope you had a wonderful spring break! We are now focusing on bringing you interviews with professionals, both from our UVU community and from out in the world. This week we sat down with Michael Frame, a musician and guitar teacher. He spoke with us about music, music theory, understanding music as a language, how to take lessons with him, etc. Listen in to learn more!



