Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 8



This week’s interview is with Jacob Baldwin. He is an outdoor enthusiast who graduated from BYU, before beginning his career he spent a few months road-tripping and exploring the country. This interview is about his love for outdoor activities, his many experiences, and that road trip during the pandemic. Listen in to hear more about his adventures!

