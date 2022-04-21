Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 5

15 hours ago Crystal Pugina


This week, our producer, Crystal, sat down with Elizabeth McEwen.  Liz majored in Behavioral Science with an emphasis in psychology and graduated from UVU back in 2013.  Now she is enrolled in a graduate program at Regis University and working on a Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.  As someone who is studying mental health and training to be a mental health care provider, we asked for her insight on the topic and talked about her advice and tips for our listeners.

