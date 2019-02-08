In this brand new podcast show, Take Note, Mac Jones addresses problems that affect UVU and Utah. In this episode, Mac talks with Katie about the issues and experiences with having Loki, her service dog.

Credits:

Host: Mac Jones

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Post Date: 02/07/19)