Let’s calm down about Jimmer | QF Episode 11

by | Mar 30, 2019 | Podcast, Sports | 0 comments

The UVU Review:

1. UVU Men’s Basketball 
2. UVU Women’s basketball
3. Baseball: 2-1 in conference play, really struggled overall 5-18
4. Quick shouts out to Matt Findlay for Elite 90 Award

The BSBNB
5. Dave Rose job opening
6. Jimmer/Jazz
7. Utah State ass-kicking by a PAC 12 Team
8. 5 Seconds of Soccer

National Story: MARCH MADNESS BABY: Tom Izzo

Overtime

Credits:  
Host: Andrew Creer 
Co Host: Tanner Heath 
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young 
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis 
(Original Air Date: 03/30/19)

Ethan Young

Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.

