Let’s calm down about Jimmer | QF Episode 11

The UVU Review:

1. UVU Men’s Basketball

2. UVU Women’s basketball

3. Baseball: 2-1 in conference play, really struggled overall 5-18

4. Quick shouts out to Matt Findlay for Elite 90 Award

The BSBNB

5. Dave Rose job opening

6. Jimmer/Jazz

7. Utah State ass-kicking by a PAC 12 Team

8. 5 Seconds of Soccer

National Story: MARCH MADNESS BABY: Tom Izzo

Overtime

Credits:

Host: Andrew Creer

Co Host: Tanner Heath

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Air Date: 03/30/19)