Wolverine Pack: Season 2: Episode 7 | Fall Break and Witches

9 hours ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: three sets of paw prints lead to the text reading "Wolverine Pack"

Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack, the central hub for all news regarding UVU! This week, Sam and Meg discuss the events happening on campus, ranging from symphonic performances to prototype workshops. Not only are things on campus ramping up for the season, things up in gardener village seem to be doing the same thing! Tune in for a sneak peak of our interview with a witch!

