Spring sports excitement peaks despite the end of the semester

Baseball is on the outside looking in in regards to the WAC Tournament (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Spring semester may be coming to a close, but for many of UVU’s student-athletes, this time of year means a heightened sense of urgency as their seasons come to a close.

While our coverage here at The Review may be coming to a close for the school year due to reasons beyond our control, we wanted to highlight some big games, meets, and competitions coming up for the remaining sports teams that will still be in action beyond the end of the semester.

Baseball

Eddie Smith’s crew is heading down the home stretch of their season, with three more conference series left on the schedule. Non-conference games against BYU, Washington State, Portland and Pacific are all left on the docket, but UVU needs a strong finish in conference play to qualify for the WAC tournament.

If the season ended today, the Wolverines of the diamond would be on the outside looking in on the WAC baseball tournament, set to be played at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona, the Spring Training home of the Oakland A’s, on May 25-28. UVU sits two games back of Dixie State for fourth place, and finishes off conference play against No. 25 GCU, Sacramento State, and New Mexico State.

The road isn’t easy, but it’s very much possible for the Wolverines to make the WAC tournament.

Softball

UVU softball has been hitting its stride at the right time, winning six out of its last seven games in WAC play to vault up to third place in the WAC West division standings, just a game behind second-place Seattle U, whom the Wolverines will face off against this weekend.

With six games remaining and a three-game cushion above fifth-place, Cody Thomson’s team is in a good spot in regards to qualifying for postseason play. A series win against the Redhawks this weekend should all but lock up a spot in Huntsville, Texas for the WAC softball tournament.

Men’s Golf

Led by the likes of Joseph Glenn, Brady McKinlay and Kai Iguchi, the UVU men’s golf team heads to Boulder City, Nevada for the WAC championships this weekend, April 29 through May 1. The Wolverines have never finished higher than third at the WAC championships, most recently finishing nine strokes back of NMSU in 2021.

Track & Field

Last, but certainly not least, the men’s and women’s track & field teams close out their regular seasons this weekend with a trio of meets in Pocatello, Idaho; Corvallis, Oregon; and Fresno, California, hosted by Idaho State, Oregon State, and Fresno State respectively.

Following these meets, UVU’s track & field athletes will then turn their attention to the WAC championships in Seattle, and the top qualifiers from that will move on to the NCAA prelims and championships.

The school year may be coming to a close for most of UVU’s students, but for student-athletes like Mitch Moralez, Madison Carr and Everlyn Kemboi, the most difficult ?— and most rewarding ?— part of the year is coming into focus: the championship run.

Although we won’t be able to bring you all the action from the final month of the athletics season, we invite you to come out and support your fellow Wolverines as they chase greatness down the home stretch.

