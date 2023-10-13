UVU Men’s Soccer gets second win of season, defeats Air Force 2-0

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU defeated Air Force 2-0 improving to 2-6-4 on the season, securing their first win since the season opener.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Utah Valley Men’s soccer team (2-6–4, 1-2-1) returned home to host Air Force (0-12-1, 0-3-1) as the Wolverines showed out in an impressive performance to get their second win of the season.

This was the Wolverines first win since August 24th against Kansas City in the season opener

“For some reason we were just in a dark spot, head coach Kyle Beckerman said. “It is tough to keep that confidence going as you are losing and drawing. We just needed to get that one win and we did, really proud of the guys getting that win tonight”

Utah Valley got off to a quick start in the 16th minute as Owen Knecht found Ura Miura off a beautiful pass down the left side which led to a fast break that Miura was able to finish as he placed it perfectly in the bottom right corner of the net just before the goalkeeper could get to it.

This was Miura’s second goal of the season in much needed fashion as it gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

UVU was able to record their second goal just seven minutes later when Elijah Gozo advanced the ball to the box sending a cross down the middle that was tipped in by a crowd of Falcon defenders as UVU lead stretched their lead 2-0

Thanks to the Wolverines defense they were able to put the game away only allowing three shots the entire game.

The Wolverines held Air Force scoreless on a tremendous outing from both the defense and goalkeeper Parker Allen. It just his third start, Allen recorded multiple stops and had one save that was crucial in the second half to keep the Wolverines in front by two

“Nobody’s going to give us a win, we’ve got to go get it ourselves,” Beckerman added. “Credit to those guys out there. They stuck with it, and they kept believing. We needed one to get a spark and hopefully catch a flame.”

With the Wolverines gaining momentum they will travel to Las Vegas this Sunday Oct 15 to face UNLV in their last road game of the season. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related