Reading Time: < 1 minutes

What is there to do at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts? Whether you’re an avid consumer of the arts, supporting a loved one, or looking for a memorable date night, the Noorda Center is the place for you. Learn with Jonah Simon about the events that the Noorda Center has to offer and how you can participate! For more information visit:

https://www.uvu.edu/thenoorda/

Share this: Facebook

X



Related