10-goal night propells UVU Women’s Soccer over Stephen F. Austin

Reading Time: 3 minutes UVU scored 10 goals against Stephen F. Austin, the second most all-time, to propel them to a dominant victory on Thursday night.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A dominant 10-goal effort from Utah Valley Women’s Soccer crushes Stephen F. Austin, moving the Wolverines to 5-3-4 on the season and 2-0-1 in WAC play.

The Lumberjacks, who were 1-9-1 coming into the match, were looking for their first ever victory vs UVU.

However, Utah Valley was going to keep their streak alive.

The Wolverines got the scoring started early after Faith Webber delivered a great ball through the defense to Heather Stainbrook. Stainbrook fired a shot to the top-left corner of the goal, allowing UVU to take a 2-0 advantage.

52 seconds later, Webber would score her 11 goal of the season giving Utah Valley a 2-0 cushion just six minutes into the game

In the 16th minute, the Lumberjack defense would fall apart again as Stainbrook would record her second goal of the night and second brace of the season.

With Utah Valley having such a commanding lead, UVU was able to get their developing players time to see the field.

Ashley Garcia and Jaylyn Wright all saw playing time in just the 25th minute of the match.

Nixan Jackson, Greta Davis and Mia Owens would also come into the game in the first-half for Utah Valley, providing additional experience for the freshman class.

This would lead to Jackson scoring her first collegiate goal, with a roar from her teamamtes on the bench, pushing Utah Valley to a 4-0 first half lead. #25 Nixan Jackson with her FIRST CAREER GOAL!#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/oaqRTEwzic— UVU Women's Soccer (@UVUwsoc) September 29, 2023

“It feels awesome. I wanted one but I got three,” Jackson said laughing. “Coach really believes in me, he’s hard on me but he wants what is best for me.”

UVU started the second half hot with Webber scoring her second goal of the game and No. 12 on the season. Webber moved to fourth nationally in goals scored and is three away from breaking the UVU all-time single season goal record, set by herself last season.

In the 61st minute, Garcia would get her first goal of her career which prompted a jump-out-of-the-seat cheer for head coach Chris Lemay.

Garcia was then surrounded by her teammates including keeper Idalia Serrano who sprinted from the other end of the field to hug her teammate. #26 Ashley Garcia scores her first goal as a Wolverine!!#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/qJ74ubAn3l— UVU Women's Soccer (@UVUwsoc) September 29, 2023

Utah Valley got a penalty kick in the 68th minute, Ruby Hladek scored her first goal after dishing out three assists before.

One minute later, Jackson would keep the party going and scored her second goal of the night. Utah Valley would take an 8-0 lead in just the 70th minute.

Utah Valley would continue to dig the dagger as deep as they could, scoring again in the 72nd minute. Taylor Nelson would score her first goal of her career, prompting even more celebration from the Wolverine bench.

In the 85th minute, Lemay would coach a perfect play from the bench, telling Jackson to go inside the defensive line to receive a pass and turn her defender around. Jackson fired a shot for her third goal of the night, securing a hat-trick.

Utah Valley would finish the game with a 10-0 shutout.

“Sometimes it pays to be a good listener,” Lemay said on Jackson’s hat-trick. “We are doing everything we can to play every game the best we can.”

UVU managed 12 assists which is the most by a Wolverine team ever.

“I am happy with our ball movement that put us in position. I thought our composure helped us finish well,” Lemay said about the passing.

Utah Valley managed to get three players their first ever collegiate goal, as well as recorded the second-most goals in a match by a UVU squad.

The Wolverines will look to keep their hot streak alive as they take on UTRGV on Saturday night at Clyde Field. The game will kick-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Nathan Dunn is the Sports Editor for the UVU Review. After three years at Utah State, Nathan is majoring in Public Relations and Digital Media at Utah Valley University. In his free time, Nathan likes to watch all sports but mostly College Football. Nathan works hard to give the best sports content to UVU fans, media, and students.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related