Welcome to UVU Review!

Logan Topham

September 19, 2024

Welcome to The UVU Review, the official UVU news team! Here on The Review, we help students receive accurate and informed updates on campus life and current issues. We do print, video, audio, and more! To sign up to be a part of our team just sign up here! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA…

