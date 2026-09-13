Wolverine Weekly

Wolverine Weekly | Season 3 episode 2

By Alison Juarez
Diana Garcia
Bailey
Dallin Beerman
John McNairy
Ryder LeMone
|
1 min read
Still from the video
Photo by The UVU Review
Sep 13, 2026, 2:31 PM MST |
Last Updated Sep 13, 2:31 PM MST
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Welcome back to Wolverine Weekly, UVU’s student?run broadcast show bringing you the latest stories, events, and highlights from across campus. This week, join anchors Ali Juarez and Diana Garcia and learn more about UVU’s weekly ASL interpreting event, the computer science program, the UVU Rodeo Team and the Green Out Dance!

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