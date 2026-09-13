Wolverine Weekly

Outside the Turning Point USA Memorial at UVU: Community, Crowds, and Campus Protest Activity

By Alison Juarez
Daisy Sampson
|
1 min read
Still from the video
Photo by The UVU Review
Sep 13, 2026, 2:29 PM MST |
Last Updated Sep 13, 2:29 PM MST
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Marking one year since Charlie Kirk’s assassination at UVU Campus, Turning Point USA held a memorial at the UCCU center. Our UVU Review team capture the scene outside the venue, including attendees waiting in line to enter and the presence of protesters. The video offers a look at how the event unfolded and how the community engaged with it.

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