Wolverine Weekly

What Students Need to Know About Midterms | an Exclusive Interview with Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson

By Ali Juarez
|
1 min read
Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson
Photo by The UVU Review
Oct 25, 2026, 10:15 PM MST |
Last Updated Oct 25, 10:15 PM MST
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Utah County’s County Clerk Aaron Davidson joins us at the studio to discuss about how to prepare for midterm elections and how to update your signature.

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