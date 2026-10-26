Wolverine Weekly

What is UVU’s Film Society?

By Daisy Sampson
|
1 min read
UVU Film Society
Photo from Zachary Nabrotzky
Oct 25, 2026, 10:16 PM MST |
Last Updated Oct 25, 10:16 PM MST
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With interview with founder of the Film Society, Zachary Nabrotzky, and Club Lead Isaiah Rasmussen we found out more about what UVU’s Film Society offers to students.

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