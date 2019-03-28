UVU’s Shimizu enjoys spring break in winning fashion

UVU students packed their bags and did their best to forget about school work to enjoy Spring Break 2019. Meanwhile, the UVU women’s golf team packed up their clubs and tried to focus on their golf game as they flew out to Hawaii for the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in none other than Waikoloa, Hawaii on March 21, 22 and 23.



It was a tournament UVU junior Kaylee Shimizu will not soon forget, as it was the tournament where she received her first collegiate tournament win. The first place finish just happened to be in her home state, an island away from where she calls home.



The tournament started out on a good note for Shimizu. She would finish round one at par 72 with four bogeys but was able to balance that back out with four birdies. She was the only golfer on day one to card an even 72 through the first 18 holes. She came out in round two ready to capitalize on round one and make her way under par. Another four birdies were added to her scorecard, this time only being countered by two bogeys, giving her a total score of 2-under par.



“I’d like to thank Waikoloa, and all the of the staff here for putting on a great tournament,” Shimizu said. “I’d like to thank my team and my two coaches, and lastly I’d like to thank my family for coming out and supporting me.”



It was a good thing Shimizu had started her first two rounds on a good note because round three would be the hardest round of golf yet of the week. Five bogeys and this round only two birdies to counter, would give Shimizu a score of 2-over pay, 74. Despite this being her worst round of the three she was still able to claim the Anuenue Spring Break Classic trophy.



“Kaylee went wire to wire never losing the lead but dropping back to a tie once or twice. We have so many on our team who can win,” UVU head coach Sue Nyhus said. “We are looking forward to finishing the season strong.”



The rest of the UVU team helped get the Wolverines to fourth place out of eight total teams. Sophomore Keila Baladad carded a 230 which tied her for 13th place, senior Carly Dehlin Hirsch tied for 20th place with a score of 234. Senior Ana Raga carded 244 which ended up being a solo 39th place spot and freshman Nathalie Irlbacher tied for 44th spot with a overall score of 253. Par for the course after all three rounds was 216.



The Wolverines next tournament will take place in Fresno, Calif. on April 1-2 at the Copper River Country Club.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics