UVU Tops UTRGV in Big Road Win

Utah Valley University’s senior forward Blake Frischknecht scored the game-winner in a big road win, 2-1 against No. 24 University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday night, Oct. 4.

The Wolverines scored first and early in the 15th minute, through redshirt senior defender Aaron Caprio, when got his head on a free kick from junior midfielder Zach Maas. Later, in the 45th minute, UTRGV’s senior forward Kyle Edwards would equalize through a penalty-kick after the Wolverines were called for a handball in the box.

With the game tied 1-1 after the first half, UVU redshirt defender Mark Brow found Frischknecht in the box in the 56th minute, and, with one touch, blasted the ball past UTRGV redshirt senior goalkeeper Andy Rios, scoring in his fifth straight match.

The Vaqueros looked like they had a chance to equalize in the 89th minute, but the goal was ruled offside.

UVU endured six yellow cards and a red, playing down a man for the last 11 minutes of the match to secure the win.

“Tonight was a defining performance. A great opponent in a difficult environment on the road, but our determination and resiliency in key moments proved to be the difference — I honestly couldn’t be more proud,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas. “Our response in the second half after giving up a late penalty was fantastic. The go-ahead goal was special, but defensively we were determined to roll up our sleeves and grind out a result.”

UVU will continue their Texas road trip to San Antonio. There they’ll take on the University of the Incarnate Word Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. MST.