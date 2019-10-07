Leo Fuchs, sophomore, forward, racing his opponent to the ball during a home match. (Photo by Cameron Hunsinger)
Featured Men's Sports Soccer Sports

UVU Tops UTRGV in Big Road Win

Posted on Author Jarom Loosle Comment(0)

Utah Valley University’s senior forward Blake Frischknecht scored the game-winner in a big road win, 2-1 against No. 24 University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday night, Oct. 4.   

The Wolverines scored first and early in the 15th minute, through redshirt senior defender Aaron Caprio, when got his head on a free kick from junior midfielder Zach Maas. Later, in the 45th minute, UTRGV’s senior forward Kyle Edwards would equalize through a penalty-kick after the Wolverines were called for a handball in the box. 

With the game tied 1-1 after the first half, UVU redshirt defender Mark Brow found Frischknecht in the box in the 56th minute, and, with one touch, blasted the ball past UTRGV redshirt senior goalkeeper Andy Rios, scoring in his fifth straight match. 

The Vaqueros looked like they had a chance to equalize in the 89th minute, but the goal was ruled offside. 

UVU endured six yellow cards and a red, playing down a man for the last 11 minutes of the match to secure the win. 

“Tonight was a defining performance. A great opponent in a difficult environment on the road, but our determination and resiliency in key moments proved to be the difference — I honestly couldn’t be more proud,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas. “Our response in the second half after giving up a late penalty was fantastic. The go-ahead goal was special, but defensively we were determined to roll up our sleeves and grind out a result.”

UVU will continue their Texas road trip to San Antonio. There they’ll take on the University of the Incarnate Word Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. MST.

Avatar
Jarom Loosle

Related Articles
Sports

Sports briefs

Posted on Author defaultuser

VolleyballUtah Valley swept the Division-I Independent weekly awards after the team went a perfect 4-0 last week. Senior Jessica Endres earned Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Allyce Wilson nabbed Defensive Player of the Week honors. Endres led the Wolverines to a first place finish at the NJIT Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team.
Sports

Campus sports

Posted on Author defaultuser

Oct. 9 Women’s VolleyballAt BYU, 7 p.m.Oct. 12 SoftballAgainst Salt Lake Community College, 4 p.m.Oct. 13Softball Against Southern Utah At BYU, 4 p.m.Oct. 18 Women’s volleyball Against Boise State, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 Women’s soccerAgainst New Jersey Institute of Technology, 3 p.
Sports

Preseason best time for Price

Posted on Author Ben Webster

Without question, Ronnie Price is one of Utah Valley’s most notable and noticed graduates. As the only basketball player from UVSC to go straight to the NBA from college, Price gets a lot of love around here. Every game Price has played in Utah during his NBA career has forced him to be the last player on his team to leave the building.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.