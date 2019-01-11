The UVU Student Association kicked off its welcome back activities on Wednesday, Jan. 9 with a game of high stakes bingo. At the event, students won prizes like AirPods, a Fire TV; one lucky student even walked away with a cruise.

Wolverine Bingo is a long standing UVU tradition where every semester students gather in the Grande Ballroom to channel their inner senior citizen for a game of bingo.

In Addition to the aforementioned prizes, students also played for a bluetooth speaker, an Apple iPad, an Amazon Echo and the grand prize of a cruise for two to Mexico.

Every seat in the ballroom was filled with students who came to win. The night was also filled with laughs and excitement. Mr. UVU Parker Olsen and Mrs. UVU Addison Black presented the prizes to the winning students. UVU’s men’s basketball team also made a special appearance to present a prize.

Every student who attended received a prize, with the prizes varying from a free t-shirt to a voucher for the bookstore, the rock climbing wall or other spots on campus.

The room filled with tension as the last numbers were called.“I loved it,” Natalie Hiltscher, a freshman digital cinema major, said. “My heart was pumping, the adrenaline was going, I was ready to run up there.”

Lydia Farmer, a communications major, was the lucky winner of the cruise for two to Mexico. Farmer said she wasn’t planning on attending the bingo event. “I was gonna stay home and do homework, but [the event was] totally worth it!” Farmer said.