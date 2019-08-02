Your First Two Weeks

If you want to get to know campus, win prizes, eat free food and have an unforgettable first few weeks of school, opportunities abound. Here are campus events you should know about if you want to make memories.



Monday, Aug. 19

First Wolverine Wednesday of the semester When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Centre Stage What: Any student wearing UVU apparel or school colors gets a free lunch. This event takes place every Wednesday, but come to the kickoff event to learn more about UVU and be entered to win prizes.



Wednesday, Aug. 21



Karaoke When: 8-10 p.m. Where: Centre Stage What: Picture yourself singing your heart out in front of your new classmates. It’s not a nightmare, it’s karaoke at UVU! Everyone who attends enters a drawing for prizes, and those with the guts to perform get more entries.



Thursday, Aug. 22



Say Hey to UVUSA When: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Where: Centre Stage What: Come meet your student government representatives and learn what they do for you and the school.



Friday, Aug. 23

Free Climbing Day When: 12-9 p.m. Where: SLWC Climbing Wall What: Come try out UVU’s amazing rock climbing wall without the fee! Just pay the $1 shoe rental and take the new year to new heights.



UVU Questival When: all day, party at 9 p.m. Where: all of campus What: Join a team, take on challenges and see who will emerge victorious. It’s an adventure race, a costume party, a scavenger hunt – it’s Questival. Join the other competitors at the end of the day for a party in celebration of your hard work.



Monday, Aug. 26



Island Family Fest When: 6-8 p.m. Where: Grand Ballroom What: Aloha! Bring the kids for a family-friendly night of fun and games with a side of island vibes.



Tuesday, Aug. 27



Campus Rec Kickoff When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: Student Life and Wellness Plaza What: Join Campus Recreation department and discover all the activities they have to offer. Representatives from The Outdoor Adventure Center, intramural sports, wellness and fitness classes and more will be present to guide you to your next adventure!

Part-Time Job Fair When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: Hall of Flags What: Find jobs on campus and in the community. More than 30 companies will be recruiting students.

Wolverine Bingo When: 7-10 p.m. Where: Grand Ballroom What: This is not your grandma’s bingo night! Everyone competes for incredible prizes in an all-out bingo brawl. The prizes get bigger and better with each round. Grocery gift cards, smart TVs, trips to Disneyland and everything in between can be yours! Reserve your spot in advance by picking up free tickets from Campus Connection.



Friday, Aug. 30



Green-Out Tailgate When: 5:30-7 p.m. Where: Events Center West Lawn (east of the soccer field) What: Kick off the men’s soccer season with a quintessential American sports party! Play lawn games and eat food before cheering on our Wolverines at their first home game of the season.



Photo by Johnny Morris. Featured in the photo is Evelyn Escalana, a freshman who performs under the name Zarah. Escalana is obtaining her music recording certificate at UVU.