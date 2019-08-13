UVU Promotes Wellness

The Student Life and Wellness Center is full of features meant to serve one overall purpose: promote becoming a “healthy” student.



“We have something to offer every for every student to help them be successful inside and out,” said DaSheek Akwenye, director of campus recreation and wellness. “My definition of a healthy student is really a student that seeks to engage in lifelong healthy habits.”



Most activities at the SLWC are free for students taking 10 or more credits such as the gym and training classes. Xbox and recently added Nintendo Switch gaming systems, ping pong, and pool are all free to students with valid UVU ID. Bowling is also available for $2.50 per game plus a small shoe rental fee.



The SLWC’s amenities include



Headquarters for UVU Clubs, UVU Student Association, The UVU Review and others.

A fully functional gym with four basketball courts, indoor soccer and a ?-mile indoor track. The gym also offers workout classes like Insanity, spin, Zumba and yoga. Students taking less than 10 credits can pay a $40 membership fee for the whole semester.

Reclining massage chairs, which cost $5 for a 15-minute session.

Health Coaching that covers anything from relationships to what’s on your plate

A non-denominational Reflection Center where one can pray or meditate in a quiet space.

Stress reduction/Biofeedback room to monitor heart rate, blood pressure to help individuals control their stress.

A rock climbing , which is free to all full-time students.

Health and food prep classes.

“I actually use the climbing wall quite a bit, just take a break and go with some friends and climb for a while,” said Ryan Holmes, a business major. “Other than that, I spend most of my time in the weights area (of the gym).”



The Outdoor Adventure Center is also located here. It has rentable outdoor gear and a staff who lead organized hikes, climbs and other outings to keep you at one with nature and fit to climb the highest peaks.



Autumn Roper, a psychology major, said the SLWC has given her social opportunities as well.

“For me it has been really great; it’s been a great place to meet people and just meet friends,” Roper said.



For more information on hours and pricing, visit https://www.uvu.edu/campusrec/slwc

Photo courtesy of Laura Fox.

